Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 142.7% Upside

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) with ticker code (RIG) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 12 and 0.1 calculating the mean target price we have 1.99. Now with the previous closing price of 0.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 142.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.52. The company has a market cap of $501m. Visit the company website at: http://www.deepwater.com

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

