Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) with ticker code (RIG) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 0.1 calculating the mean target price we have 1.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.04 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -12.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.02 and the 200 day MA is 1.5. The company has a market cap of $1,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.deepwater.com

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

