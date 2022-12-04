Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) with ticker code (RIG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 5.09. With the stocks previous close at 4.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,025m. Find out more information at: https://www.deepwater.com

The potential market cap would be $3,783m based on the market concensus.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.