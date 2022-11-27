Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) with ticker code (RIG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.09. Now with the previous closing price of 4.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.41 while the 200 day moving average is 3.71. The company has a market cap of $2,931m. Visit the company website at: https://www.deepwater.com

The potential market cap would be $3,665m based on the market concensus.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.