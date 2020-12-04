Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) found using ticker (RIG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 0.1 with the average target price sitting at 1.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.09 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1,255m. Company Website: http://www.deepwater.com

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.