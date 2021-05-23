TransGlobe Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 404.7% Upside

TransGlobe Energy Corporation found using ticker (TGA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.36 and 1.98 and has a mean target at 2.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 404.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.42 while the 200 day moving average is 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trans-globe.com

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.