TransGlobe Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 404.7% Upside

TransGlobe Energy Corporation with ticker code (TGA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.36 and 1.98 with the average target price sitting at 2.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 404.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $31m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trans-globe.com

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.