TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 687.5% Upside

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd with ticker code (TAT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.89 and 1.89 with a mean TP of 1.89. With the stocks previous close at 0.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 687.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $16m. Company Website: http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn