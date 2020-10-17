TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 687.5% Upside

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd found using ticker (TAT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.89 and 1.89 with the average target price sitting at 1.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 687.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.3 and the 200 day MA is 0.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Company Website: http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn