TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

TransAlta Corporation with ticker code (TAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.08 and 5.9 calculating the mean target price we have 6.43. With the stocks previous close at 6.49 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. The day 50 moving average is 6.41 and the 200 day moving average is 6.07. The market cap for the company is $1,784m. Find out more information at: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

