TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

TransAlta Corporation with ticker code (TAC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.74 and 10.28 and has a mean target at 12.38. With the stocks previous close at 8.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,401m. Visit the company website at: https://www.transalta.com

The potential market cap would be $3,309m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.