TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

TransAlta Corporation with ticker code (TAC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.62 and 10.24 calculating the mean target price we have 11.92. With the stocks previous close at 9.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.13 while the 200 day moving average is 10.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,357m. Visit the company website at: https://www.transalta.com

The potential market cap would be $3,112m based on the market concensus.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

