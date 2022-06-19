TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

TransAlta Corporation found using ticker (TAC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.59 and 10.04 calculating the average target price we see 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 11.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.05 and the 200 day moving average is 10.67. The company has a market cap of $2,846m. Visit the company website at: https://www.transalta.com

The potential market cap would be $3,187m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.