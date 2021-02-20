TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation found using ticker (TAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.08 and 5.9 calculating the average target price we see 6.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.51 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.29 and the 200 day MA is 6.15. The market cap for the company is $1,797m. Find out more information at: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.