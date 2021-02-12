TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation with ticker code (TAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.08 and 5.9 with a mean TP of 6.43. Now with the previous closing price of 6.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 6.29 while the 200 day moving average is 6.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,797m. Visit the company website at: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.