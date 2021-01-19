TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation found using ticker (TAC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.08 and 5.9 and has a mean target at 6.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.51 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.15. The company has a market cap of $1,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.