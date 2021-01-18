TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation with ticker code (TAC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.08 and 5.9 with a mean TP of 6.43. Now with the previous closing price of 6.51 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,797m. Find out more information at: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.