TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation found using ticker (TAC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.08 and 5.9 with a mean TP of 6.43. With the stocks previous close at 6.51 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. The 50 day MA is 6.29 while the 200 day moving average is 6.15. The company has a market cap of $1,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.transalta.com

The potential market cap would be $1,775m based on the market concensus.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.