TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation with ticker code (TAC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.08 and 5.9 with a mean TP of 6.43. With the stocks previous close at 6.51 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.29 and the 200 day moving average is 6.15. The market cap for the company is $1,797m. Company Website: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.