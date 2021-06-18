TransAlta Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

TransAlta Corporation found using ticker (TAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.08 and 5.9 with the average target price sitting at 6.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.51 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.29 while the 200 day moving average is 6.15. The market cap for the company is $1,797m. Visit the company website at: http://www.transalta.com

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.