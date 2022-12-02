Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Trainline PLC 28.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Trainline PLC with ticker (LON:TRN) now has a potential upside of 28.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 480 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trainline PLC share price of 343 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.5%. Trading has ranged between 147 (52 week low) and 417 (52 week high) with an average of 617,824 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,590,812,504.

Trainline plc is a United Kingdom-based independent rail platform. The Company sells rail and coach tickets to travelers worldwide, which enables them to search, book and manage their journeys through its Website and mobile application. The Company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS) and International. The UK Consumer segment offers travel apps and Websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. TPS segment offers branded travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies and white label e-commerce platforms for Train Operating Companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment offers travel apps and Websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. Its passenger rail services are delivered by over 34 train operators, including those let as franchises to private companies by the Department for Transport, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales.



