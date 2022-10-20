Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Trainline PLC 16.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Trainline PLC with ticker (LON:TRN) now has a potential upside of 16.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trainline PLC share price of 310 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.2%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 317 (52 week high) with an average of 1,010,668 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,496,838,736.

Trainline plc is a United Kingdom-based independent rail platform. The Company sells rail and coach tickets to travelers worldwide, which enables them to search, book and manage their journeys through its Website and mobile application. The Company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS) and International. The UK Consumer segment offers travel apps and Websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. TPS segment offers branded travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies and white label e-commerce platforms for Train Operating Companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment offers travel apps and Websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. Its passenger rail services are delivered by over 34 train operators, including those let as franchises to private companies by the Department for Transport, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales.



