Trainline PLC 12.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Trainline PLC with ticker (LON:TRN) now has a potential upside of 12.0% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trainline PLC share price of 308 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 12.0%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 312 (52 week high) with an average of 924,377 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,480,015,230.



Trainline plc is a United Kingdom-based independent rail platform. The Company sells rail and coach tickets to travelers worldwide, which enables them to search, book and manage their journeys through its Website and mobile application. The Company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS) and International. The UK Consumer segment offers travel apps and Websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. TPS segment offers branded travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies and white label e-commerce platforms for Train Operating Companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment offers travel apps and Websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. Its passenger rail services are delivered by over 34 train operators, including those let as franchises to private companies by the Department for Transport, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales.







