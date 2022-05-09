Twitter
Trainline PLC -15.7% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Trainline PLC with ticker (LON:TRN) now has a potential downside of -15.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trainline PLC share price of 324 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential downside of -15.7%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 324 (52 week high) with an average of 1,233,176 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,414,807,549.

Trainline plc is a United Kingdom-based independent rail and coach travel platform. The Company sells rail and coach tickets to millions of travelers worldwide, enables them to search, book and manage their journeys via its Website and mobile application. The Company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International and Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS). UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets on behalf of United Kingdom rail companies and coach tickets on behalf of National Express, to customers worldwide. It also provides recommendations for hotel bookings and insurance. International segment sells rail tickets to people all over the world on behalf of many European rail companies and offers rail passes in Japan to inbound visitors, as well as it sells coach tickets on behalf of many European coach companies. TPS segment offers travel management companies and other travel platforms access to all rail carriers, as well as rail booking solutions.



