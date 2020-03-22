Tractor Supply Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Tractor Supply Company found using ticker (TSCO) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 74 with the average target price sitting at 100.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The day 50 moving average is 90.33 and the 200 day MA is 93.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,959m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tractorsupply.com

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer’s Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Countyline, Ridgecut, Dumor, Royal Wing, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brand names. As of December 28, 2019, it operated 2,024 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

