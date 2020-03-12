Tractor Supply Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Tractor Supply Company found using ticker (TSCO) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 126 and 94 calculating the mean target price we have 104.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The day 50 moving average is 93.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 94.75. The market cap for the company is $8,665m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tractorsupply.com

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer’s Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Countyline, Ridgecut, Dumor, Royal Wing, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brand names. As of December 28, 2019, it operated 2,024 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

