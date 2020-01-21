Tractor Supply Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Tractor Supply Company with ticker code (TSCO) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 95 calculating the average target price we see 107.52. Now with the previous closing price of 92.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 98.28. The company has a market cap of $10,945m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tractorsupply.com

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of September 7, 2019, it operated 1,800 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.