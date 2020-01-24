Tractor Supply Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Tractor Supply Company found using ticker (TSCO) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 95 and has a mean target at 107.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 93.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 98.09. The company has a market cap of $10,885m. Find out more information at: http://www.tractorsupply.com

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of September 7, 2019, it operated 1,800 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.