Tractor Supply Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Tractor Supply Company found using ticker (TSCO) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 94 with the average target price sitting at 104.78. Now with the previous closing price of 91.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 92.52 while the 200 day moving average is 96.85. The market cap for the company is $11,125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tractorsupply.com

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of September 7, 2019, it operated 1,800 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.