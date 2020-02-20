Tracsis Plc 8.4% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Tracsis Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TRCS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ this morning by analysts at finnCap. Tracsis Plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. finnCap have set a target price of 900 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.4% from the opening price of 830 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 100 points and increased 227.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 840 GBX while the year low share price is currently 580 GBX.

Tracsis Plc has a 50 day moving average of 740.37 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 661.82. There are currently 28,820,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 64,339. Market capitalisation for LON:TRCS is £237,626,622 GBP.

