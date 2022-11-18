Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tracsis Plc 33.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Tracsis Plc with ticker (LON:TRCS) now has a potential upside of 33.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tracsis Plc share price of 892 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 33.9%. Trading has ranged between 800 (52 week low) and 1,100 (52 week high) with an average of 51,122 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £266,105,875.

Tracsis plc is a United Kingdom-based technology company engaged in providing software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The Company is also engaged in the business of providing data capturing, data analytics, and event transport planning and management services across the transport industry. The Company’s segments include Rail Technology & Services and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment includes operational performance software, remote condition monitoring hardware and software, risk management and safety software and smart ticketing and customer experience software. The Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events segment offers traffic data collection and event planning & traffic management, and data and analytics and consultancy services. The Company offers a range of products and services for the rail industry, such as software, hosting services, remote condition monitoring.



