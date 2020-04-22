TRACON Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 200.5% Upside

TRACON Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (TCON) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 3 with a mean TP of 6.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 200.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.75 and the 200 day moving average is 2.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. Company Website: http://www.traconpharma.com

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

