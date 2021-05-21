TRACON Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

TRACON Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (TCON) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 9.17. Now with the previous closing price of 8.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 7.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.26. The company has a market cap of $122m. Visit the company website at: http://www.traconpharma.com

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company’s clinical stage products also include DE-122, which is in randomized Phase IIa study for the treatment of wet AMD; TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I/II to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development of carotuximab products for ophthalmology indications; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Reserve University; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.