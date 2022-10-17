Follow us on:

Toyota Motor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Toyota Motor Corporation found using ticker (TM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185.6 and 145.85 and has a mean target at 165.72. Now with the previous closing price of 136.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 145.37 while the 200 day moving average is 166.39. The market cap for the company is $186,570m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://global.toyota/en

The potential market cap would be $226,707m based on the market concensus.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

