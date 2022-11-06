Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Toyota Motor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Toyota Motor Corporation with ticker code (TM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 164.96 and 145.85 calculating the average target price we see 157.94. Now with the previous closing price of 135.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day MA is 138.96 while the 200 day moving average is 161.61. The company has a market cap of $187,998m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://global.toyota/en

The potential market cap would be $219,537m based on the market concensus.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

