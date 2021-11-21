Townsquare Media – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

Townsquare Media found using ticker (TSQ) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 17 with a mean TP of 21.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 63.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $224m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.townsquaremedia.com

Townsquare Media operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations’ online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile-enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation monitoring, and social media and website retargeting services under the Townsquare Interactive brand. Additionally, the company sells tickets, sponsorships, food and other concessions, merchandise, and other ancillary products and services. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 322 radio stations and approximately 330 local Websites in 67 markets in the United States. It also creates, promotes, and produces live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications and changed its name to Townsquare Media in May 2010. Townsquare Media was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.