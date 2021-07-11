Townsquare Media – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

Townsquare Media with ticker code (TSQ) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 14 and has a mean target at 20. With the stocks previous close at 12.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.27 and the 200 day MA is 10.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $220m. Company Website: http://www.townsquaremedia.com

Townsquare Media operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations’ online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile-enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation monitoring, and social media and website retargeting services under the Townsquare Interactive brand. Additionally, the company sells tickets, sponsorships, food and other concessions, merchandise, and other ancillary products and services. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 322 radio stations and approximately 330 local Websites in 67 markets in the United States. It also creates, promotes, and produces live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications and changed its name to Townsquare Media in May 2010. Townsquare Media was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.