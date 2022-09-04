Townsquare Media – Consensus Indicates Potential 150.4% Upside

Townsquare Media found using ticker (TSQ) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 21.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 150.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.7 and the 200 day MA is 10.93. The company has a market cap of $143m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.townsquaremedia.com

The potential market cap would be $357m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Townsquare Media operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services. The Digital Advertising segment provides digital advertising on its owned and operated digital properties, and digital programmatic advertising platforms, as well as data analytics and management platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment engages in the sale of local radio stations to local, regional, and national spot advertisers, and national network advertisers. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned and operated 322 radio stations and approximately 330 local websites in 67 local markets. It also owns and operates approximately 200 live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events; and operates local media under the WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com brands, as well as national music under the XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com brands. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications and changed its name to Townsquare Media in May 2010. Townsquare Media was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.