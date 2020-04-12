ToughBuilt Industries – Consenus Indicates Potential 257.1% Upside

ToughBuilt Industries with ticker code (TBLT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 with a mean TP of 0.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 257.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.16 and the 200 day MA is 0.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $22m. Visit the company website at: http://www.toughbuilt.com

ToughBuilt Industries designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in Mexico and Latin America, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. Toughbuilt Industries offers its products under the ToughBuilt brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn