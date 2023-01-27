Totally Plc 58.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Totally Plc with ticker (LON:TLY) now has a potential upside of 58.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 70 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Totally Plc share price of 29 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 58.9%. Trading has ranged between 27 (52 week low) and 49 (52 week high) with an average of 594,326 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £55,218,167.



Totally plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of frontline healthcare services, corporate fitness and wellbeing services. The Company’s principal activity is to provide management services to its subsidiaries. The Company’s services offer urgent care, including NHS 111, GP out of hours, urgent treatment centers, acute visiting services and integrated urgent care (IUC); elective care and outpatient services, including insourcing, outsourcing, community dermatology, referral management services and physiotherapy services; first contact practitioner, which provides a range of physiotherapy services across different settings, prison health, which works within a number of prison services to provide physiotherapy, podiatry and occupational therapy services to residents, and corporate wellbeing, which include design and management, wellbeing services, physiotherapy services and occupational health services, and also supplement its existing services with drop-in services as needed.







