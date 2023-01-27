Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Totally Plc 58.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Totally Plc with ticker (LON:TLY) now has a potential upside of 58.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 70 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Totally Plc share price of 29 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 58.9%. Trading has ranged between 27 (52 week low) and 49 (52 week high) with an average of 594,326 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £55,218,167.

Totally plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of frontline healthcare services, corporate fitness and wellbeing services. The Company’s principal activity is to provide management services to its subsidiaries. The Company’s services offer urgent care, including NHS 111, GP out of hours, urgent treatment centers, acute visiting services and integrated urgent care (IUC); elective care and outpatient services, including insourcing, outsourcing, community dermatology, referral management services and physiotherapy services; first contact practitioner, which provides a range of physiotherapy services across different settings, prison health, which works within a number of prison services to provide physiotherapy, podiatry and occupational therapy services to residents, and corporate wellbeing, which include design and management, wellbeing services, physiotherapy services and occupational health services, and also supplement its existing services with drop-in services as needed.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.