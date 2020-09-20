Tortoise Power and Energy Infra – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.9% Downside

Tortoise Power and Energy Infra found using ticker (TPZ) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.22 and 7.22 calculating the mean target price we have 7.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.13 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $65m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tortoiseadvisors.com/TPZ.cfm

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like comparison of quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. It was formerly known as Tortoise Power and Energy Income Company. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund was formed on July 5, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

