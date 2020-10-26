Tortoise Power and Energy Infra – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.9% Downside

Tortoise Power and Energy Infra found using ticker (TPZ) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.22 and 7.22 calculating the average target price we see 7.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.13 this indicates there is a potential downside of -20.9%. The 50 day MA is 9.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $65m. Find out more information at: http://www.tortoiseadvisors.com/TPZ.cfm

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like comparison of quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. It was formerly known as Tortoise Power and Energy Income Company. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund was formed on July 5, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

