Tortoise Power and Energy Infra – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.9% Downside

Tortoise Power and Energy Infra with ticker code (TPZ) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.22 and 7.22 with a mean TP of 7.22. With the stocks previous close at 9.13 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.9%. The 50 day MA is 9.15 and the 200 day MA is 9.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $65m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tortoiseadvisors.com/TPZ.cfm

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like comparison of quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. It was formerly known as Tortoise Power and Energy Income Company. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund was formed on July 5, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn