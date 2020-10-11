Tortoise Power and Energy Infra – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.9% Downside

Tortoise Power and Energy Infra with ticker code (TPZ) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7.22 and 7.22 and has a mean target at 7.22. Now with the previous closing price of 9.13 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.15 and the 200 day moving average is 9.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $65m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tortoiseadvisors.com/TPZ.cfm

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like comparison of quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. It was formerly known as Tortoise Power and Energy Income Company. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund was formed on July 5, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn