Toronto Dominion Bank (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) found using ticker (TD) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83.85 and 62.64 calculating the average target price we see 75.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.52 and the 200 day moving average is 66.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $125,486m. Visit the company website at: https://www.td.com

The potential market cap would be $137,714m based on the market concensus.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; property and casualty insurance; and life and health insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America’s Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,060 branches and 3,401 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,160 stores and 2,693 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.