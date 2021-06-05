Twitter
Toronto Dominion Bank (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) with ticker code (TD) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67.96 and 59.98 with the average target price sitting at 64.56. With the stocks previous close at 49.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.1 and the 200 day MA is 45.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $90,367m. Find out more information at: http://www.td.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, and TD Ameritrade brand names. The company offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,091 branches and 3,509 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,241 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

