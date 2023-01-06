Toronto Dominion Bank (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) with ticker code (TD) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82.63 and 62.72 calculating the mean target price we have 74.75. With the stocks previous close at 65.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.52 while the 200 day moving average is 67.79. The company has a market cap of $115,813m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.td.com

The potential market cap would be $132,878m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; property and casualty insurance; and life and health insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America’s Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,060 branches and 3,401 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,160 stores and 2,693 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.