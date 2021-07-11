Toro Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Toro Company (The) found using ticker (TTC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 116 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 115.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 110.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day MA is 108.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 104.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,091m. Find out more information at: http://www.thetorocompany.com

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company’s Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders. It also provides irrigation and lighting products that consist of sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, coupling systems, and ag-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed landscape lighting products offered through distributors and landscape contractors. This segment sells its products primarily through a network of distributors and dealers to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow and ice, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. Its Residential segment provides walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solution products that include trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and equipment rental centers and home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as online. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.