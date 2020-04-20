Torchlight Energy Resources, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 629.7% Upside

Torchlight Energy Resources, In with ticker code (TRCH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.7 and 2.7 with the average target price sitting at 2.7. With the stocks previous close at 0.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 629.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.45 while the 200 day moving average is 0.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $30m. Company Website: http://www.torchlightenergy.com

Torchlight Energy Resources, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

