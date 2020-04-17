Torchlight Energy Resources, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 610.5% Upside

Torchlight Energy Resources, In with ticker code (TRCH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.7 and 2.7 with the average target price sitting at 2.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 610.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.7. The market cap for the company is $29m. Visit the company website at: http://www.torchlightenergy.com

Torchlight Energy Resources, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

